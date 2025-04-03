BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 407,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,024. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

