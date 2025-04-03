BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 407,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,024. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
