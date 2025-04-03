BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.89. 93,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,369. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $14.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

