BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 211,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,526. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

