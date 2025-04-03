BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 211,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,526. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
