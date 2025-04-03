BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 181,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,631. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
