BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 181,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,631. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

