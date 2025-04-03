BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 95,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

