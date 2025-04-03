BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MPA remained flat at $11.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.82.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $53,105.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,032,331.81. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,785. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

