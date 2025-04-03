BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MPA remained flat at $11.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.82.
Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.