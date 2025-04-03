Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $74.73 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.22. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

