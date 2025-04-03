Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $74.73 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.56%.
Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 11.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.22. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
