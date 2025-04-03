BMO Capital Markets Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$9.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.80.

TSE:SPB traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.01. 334,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,555. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.15 and a one year high of C$9.82.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

