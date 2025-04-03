BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.68 and last traded at C$40.66. 2,009,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,212,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.13.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.59.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Featured Stories

