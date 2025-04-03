BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 214,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 93,471 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.53.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

