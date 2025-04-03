Boston Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,251 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 8,745 put options.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $100.07 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

