Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 1,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,834,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.