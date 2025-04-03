Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEGH. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

LEGH opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $29.31.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million.

In related news, Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $247,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,107.10. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

