Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 444.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,574,484.99. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

