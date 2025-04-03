Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in QCR by 408.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

