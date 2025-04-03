Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $952.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 8.56%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

