Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Sells $62,190.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,052.74. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Braze by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 393.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Braze by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

