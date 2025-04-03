Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

