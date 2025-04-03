Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.42 and last traded at $166.83. 5,745,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,296,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

The stock has a market cap of $809.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,976 shares of company stock valued at $138,632,902. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 839.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 876.2% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 168,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 899.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 66,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

