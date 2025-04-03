Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $114.00

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,001 shares of company stock worth $48,220,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

