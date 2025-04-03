Brokerages Set Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Price Target at C$23.67

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,400 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,820.14. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$15.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24. The stock has a market cap of C$788.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.97. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$14.25 and a 1-year high of C$21.44.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

