Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $13.97

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.97.

VYGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

