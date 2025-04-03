Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $13.97

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.97.

VYGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.