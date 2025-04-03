Brokers Offer Predictions for uniQure FY2025 Earnings

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.90) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $107,407.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,441.70. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $291,628.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

