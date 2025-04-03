Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 14.2% in March

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBU
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -51.02%.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Business Partners
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.