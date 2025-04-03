Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP) Raised to Hold at Barclays

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance
About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.
