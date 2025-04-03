Brookline Capital Management Predicts MRKR Q1 Earnings

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marker Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRKR. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.99.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.63% and a negative net margin of 179.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

