Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys Shares of 3,169 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106,722 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,103,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,403 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

