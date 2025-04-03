Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,623,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

