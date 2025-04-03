Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 198 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in National Grid by 351.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 161,204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

