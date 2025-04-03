Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $36,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $135.67 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.