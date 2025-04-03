Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $56,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MAYT opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $34.02.
About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF
