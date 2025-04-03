Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $58,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

