Brunner (LON:BUT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($16.23) and last traded at GBX 1,280.35 ($16.63), with a volume of 3677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,292 ($16.78).

Brunner Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £548.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,357.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,402.85.

Get Brunner alerts:

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Brunner had a net margin of 94.54% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.