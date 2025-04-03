Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

