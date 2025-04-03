Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,721,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,130,000 after buying an additional 58,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.