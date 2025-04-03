Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys Shares of 48,488 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

HASI stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

