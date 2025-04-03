Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $595,000 in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $224,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

