Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 283,415 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $5,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,143,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

