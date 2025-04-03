Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

