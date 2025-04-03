BT Group (LON:BT.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.70 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 167.11 ($2.17), with a volume of 51795773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.85 ($2.15).

BT Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,869.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Chisholm purchased 30,000 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($54,927.93). 43.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

