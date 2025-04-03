Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
CHY stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Best Gold Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Why Halliburton is a Good Buy in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.