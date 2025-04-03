California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,805 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $32,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $289.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

