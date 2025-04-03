Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 2,329 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

