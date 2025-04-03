Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 266,844 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $162,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.61 and its 200-day moving average is $290.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

