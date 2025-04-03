Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $48,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %

VONV opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

