Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – March 31st

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, and Quantum Biopharma are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the legal cannabis industry, including cultivation, production, distribution, and related services. They represent an investment in a rapidly growing but highly volatile market, where regulatory and consumer trends can greatly affect their performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $7.44 on Monday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 610,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,450. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,414,441. The stock has a market cap of $598.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

NASDAQ:QNTM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,593. Quantum Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

