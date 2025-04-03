CARV Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.90 Million (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, CARV has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One CARV token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CARV has a market capitalization of $85.90 million and approximately $28.97 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CARV Profile

CARV’s launch date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,521,217 tokens. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official website is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 221,521,217.18 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.39252345 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $29,006,073.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

