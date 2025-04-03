Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Update

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 14,450,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

SAVA opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -1.24. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 679.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 562,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 489,936 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

