Catizen (CATI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $29.75 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Catizen has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catizen has a market cap of $29.75 million and $53.40 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,900,000 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

