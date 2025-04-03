CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$69.00 and last traded at C$69.42, with a volume of 151320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total value of C$27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,985. The trade was a 80.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$4,958,609.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,884. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

